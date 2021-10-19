Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 26.7% in September

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,151,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,484,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

