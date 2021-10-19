E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.42

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.42 ($12.26) and traded as high as €10.67 ($12.55). E.On shares last traded at €10.61 ($12.48), with a volume of 11,294,890 shares trading hands.

EOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.73 ($13.80).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

