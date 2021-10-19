E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.73 ($13.80).

A number of research firms have commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of EOAN stock traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €10.61 ($12.48). 11,294,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.42.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

