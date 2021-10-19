East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

