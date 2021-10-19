EastGroup Properties (EGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $185.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

