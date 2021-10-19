Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

