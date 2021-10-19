Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Up 7.3%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 227,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,921,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter.
About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.