Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Up 7.3%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 227,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,921,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 415,074 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,844,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 805,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,692 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

