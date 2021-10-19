Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:EOI opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
