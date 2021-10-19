Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:EOI opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.