Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.