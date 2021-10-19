Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

