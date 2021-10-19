Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

