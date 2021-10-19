Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

ETY stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $174,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.