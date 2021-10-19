Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EXG opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.