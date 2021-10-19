Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.006. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RNEW opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.98. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

