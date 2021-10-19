Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.54. 8,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,133. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.