Efinity Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.09 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $43.79 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00189524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00088332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

