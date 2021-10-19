EJF Capital LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,942,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,069,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

