EJF Capital LLC Invests $199,000 in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

NYSE FMAC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.