EJF Capital LLC Invests $253,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock valued at $243,067,560 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.21.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $293.34 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

