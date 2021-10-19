EJF Capital LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in GO Acquisition by 46.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 168,562 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOAC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. GO Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.79.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

