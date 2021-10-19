EJF Capital LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

