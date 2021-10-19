EJF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYAC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Shares of HYAC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

