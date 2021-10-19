EJF Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EJF Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of EOG opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

