EJF Capital LLC Trims Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

EJF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,497 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLVU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth about $5,910,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

OTCMKTS TWLVU opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.