Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 116,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,137. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

