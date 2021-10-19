Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$59.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.36.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.53 on Tuesday, hitting C$58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,348. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0789504 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.