Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.58

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.58 and last traded at $111.45, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 52.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

