Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 33.31.

EDR opened at 25.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of 25.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

