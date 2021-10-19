Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $4.54

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.71. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 44,510 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXK shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $801.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.