Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday.

TSE EFX traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$10.90. The company had a trading volume of 118,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,680. The firm has a market cap of C$977.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$226.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

