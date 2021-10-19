Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $9.11 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Enerplus by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,942,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

