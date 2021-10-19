Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $32.00 on Monday. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.