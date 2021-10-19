Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $282.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the lowest is $273.04 million. Enova International reported sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million.

ENVA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $750,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,251 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

