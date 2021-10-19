Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 8,295 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

