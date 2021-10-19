Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

NYSE:NTR opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

