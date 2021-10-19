Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $851,000 Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 12,133.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 357,073 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fortis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,031,000 after acquiring an additional 82,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.