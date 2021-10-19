Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 447.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

NYSE AVTR opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

