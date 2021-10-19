Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.