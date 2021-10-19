Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after buying an additional 2,069,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after buying an additional 1,594,798 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $36,754,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $15,724,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,402,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,100,000 after buying an additional 502,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.