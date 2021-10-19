Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

