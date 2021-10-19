Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

