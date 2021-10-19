Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,549 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Envestnet worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 32.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Envestnet stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 299.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

