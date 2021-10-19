Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

EVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 776.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

