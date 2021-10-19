EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 78,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,025,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $252,427,000 after buying an additional 221,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,664 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

EOG Resources stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.