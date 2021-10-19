Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,214 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,199,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,959,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.62. The firm has a market cap of $553.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

