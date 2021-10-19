Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Update

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 644,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $139,245. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equillium by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equillium by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 200,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Equillium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equillium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.