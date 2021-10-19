Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $14.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

NYSE PFSI opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

