Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Akzo Nobel’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

AKZOY opened at $36.91 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

