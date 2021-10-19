Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $43.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $42.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

NYSE GS opened at $413.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

