Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.16.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

AMGN stock opened at $203.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.47. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

